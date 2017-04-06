Ron Paul: ‘Zero Chance’ Assad Behind Syria Chemical Weapons Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on the "Ron Paul Liberty Report," former Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) suggested the chemical weapon earlier this week blamed on the Syrian government could be a false flag.

Paul went as far to say there was zero chance Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was to blame because it wouldn’t make sense for him to use chemical weapons at this point in time.

“I looked at The New York Times to get the explanation, and they said ‘Worst Chemical Attack In Years In Syria, U.S. Blames Assad,'” Paul said. “So it is all over and done with? But it is not quite so easy, is it? What happened four years ago in 2013? You know, this whole thing about crossing the Red Line. And ever since then the neo-cons have been yelling and screaming — even part of the administration has been yelling and screaming about Assad using poison gasses on his people four years ago. Not quite true. It was never proven.”

“[I]t doesn’t make any sense for Assad under these conditions to all of a sudden use poison gasses,” he continued. “I think there is a zero chance he would have done, you know, this deliberately. But we could also go ask a famous Senator who is famous for foreign policy. We could go ask John McCain to explain it. And he found somebody to blame. And I don’t know why he has it in for the president.”

“McCain says blame Trump,” Paul later added. “It is all Trump’s fault because he hasn’t been aggressive enough.”

(h/t Zero Hedge)

