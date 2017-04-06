Trump: It Is In ‘Vital National Security Interest of the US’ to Prevent the Use of Chemical Weapons

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a statement on the missile strike on Syria carried out by the US, President Trump said that it is in the “vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.” And called on “all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria, and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types.”

Trump characterized Syria’s nerve attack as “very barbaric” and something that “no child of God” should ever suffer. that he characterized as an attack on “helpless men, women, and children.”

He added, “Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.”

Trump further argued that prior attempts to change Assad’s behavior “have all failed, and failed very dramatically.”

He further called on “all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria, and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types.”

