Watch: Tim Tebow Homers in First Minor League At-Bat

Breaking: Tim Tebow homers in his first at-bat. Are you kidding me? pic.twitter.com/tzal9jtvyH

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow made his minor league debut Thursday, and in Tim Tebow fashion, he started his career off with a bang.

In his first official at-bat for the Class A Columbia Fireflies, the 29-year-old swatted one just over the fence for a two-run home run.

The ball bounced back onto the field, making Tebow believe he just had a ground-rule double.

“I thought I had a double, and the guy goes, ‘Keep going,'” Tebow said of the homer. “I was, ‘All right. I’ll take it.’ It felt good, though.”

Tebow also homered in his first instructional league at-bat.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent