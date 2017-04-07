Clinton to Trump: You Cannot Speak of ‘Protecting Syrian Babies’ and ‘Close America’s Doors to Them’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday at the Annie’s List Annual Houston Luncheon, former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton addressed President Donald Trump’s missile strike on Syria in response to that country’s alleged use of chemical weapons.

Referring to Trump’s position against America accepting refugees from Syria, Clinton said, “The action taken last night needs to be followed by a broader strategy to end Syria’s civil war. And to eliminate ISIS strongholds on both sides of the border. So I hope this administration will move forward in a way that is both strategic and consistent with our values. And I also hope that they will recognize we cannot in one breath speak of protecting Syrian babies and in the next, close America’s doors to them.”

