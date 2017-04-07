Cruz: ‘No Good Answer to Syria Right Now’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that “there’s no good answer to Syria right now.”

Cruz said, “[T]he honest answer is, there’s no good answer to Syria right now. And after eight years of Obama broken red lines and weakness, we’ve seen Syria turned into a war zone that has resulted in hundreds of thousands of refugees, of chemical weapons, it is a bad situation.”

He added that a no-fly zone in Syria “can be very dangerous. I think that invites conflicts with other nations.” He further stated that while Assad is “a monster.” “[I]t would be even worse if those chemical weapons fall into the hands of radical Islamic terrorists, if they fall into the hands of ISIS or al Qaeda, or al Nusra.”

Cruz concluded that he was “encouraged” by the Trump administration’s foreign policy and national security.

