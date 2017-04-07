FS1’s Sharpe on Tebow: ‘He’s Not Good at Anything’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe lamented Friday that former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is trying his hand at baseball in the New York Mets organization after the 29-year-old launched a home run in his minor league debut the night before.

Sharpe, after questioning Tebow’s batting averages, said the former Heisman winner is “going to try every sport until he finds something he’s good at,” but added that may be difficult because “he’s not good at anything.”

“Help me understand this,” Sharpe told co-host Skip Bayless. “He hit .194 in the fall league. And they say, ‘You know what? That’s good enough to bring you to spring training.’ He goes to spring training asking bats .148. They said, ‘You know what? We think if we can give you more opportunity, you can be good.’ At what point in time do people say, ‘You know what, Tim? Your run is up.'”

“We’ve got to stop this. Here’s a guy who is going to try every sport until he finds something he’s good at. How about he’s not good at anything,” he later added.

