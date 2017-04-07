Maher: Gorsuch ‘Has Never Shown Any Empathy Toward a Human Being’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that newly-confirmed United States Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has never shown any empathy toward a human being.” And wished those who thought Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was “the lesser of two evils,” “good luck with your back-alley abortion.”
Maher said, “Neil Gorsuch could be there for 40 years, and this guy has never shown any empathy toward a human being.”
He added, “So, those people who said Hillary was the lesser of two evils, good luck with your back-alley abortion.”
