Maher: Gorsuch ‘Has Never Shown Any Empathy Toward a Human Being’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that newly-confirmed United States Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has never shown any empathy toward a human being.” And wished those who thought Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was “the lesser of two evils,” “good luck with your back-alley abortion.”

Maher said, “Neil Gorsuch could be there for 40 years, and this guy has never shown any empathy toward a human being.”

He added, “So, those people who said Hillary was the lesser of two evils, good luck with your back-alley abortion.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett