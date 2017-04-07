Maher: Russia Might Not Re-Elect Trump If He ‘Does the Wrong Thing’ in Syria

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the Syria conflict was “tricky” for President Trump because “If Trump does the wrong thing, Putin might not re-elect him.” And that for Trump “the temptation to use his new toys” in launching the strike on Syria “was too much.”

Maher said, “Now, this is very tricky for Donald Trump, because the Syrian regime, of course, is propped up by Russia, and Russia does not want us bombing there. If Trump does the wrong thing, Putin might not re-elect him. So — but, you know what, the temptation to use his new toys was too much.”

