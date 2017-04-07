McCain: I Don’t Pay Attention to Rand Paul, ‘He Doesn’t Have Any Real Influence’ in the Senate

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” while discussing Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) calling the U.S. missile strikes in Syria unconstitutional, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said he does not “pay any attention” to what Paul says because, “He doesn’t have any real influence in the United States Senate.”

McCain said, “I don’t really react to Senator Paul. We’re just too different, and he doesn’t have any real influence in the United States Senate.”

He continued, “I don’t pay any attention, frankly, to what Senator Paul says.”

“He’s wrong,” McCain added, on “every other issue that I know of that has to do with national security.”

