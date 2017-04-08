MSNBC’s Reid: Susan Rice ‘Trying to Explain How Government Works’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday, MSNBC “AM Joy” host Joy Reid played a clip of President Barack Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice claiming she did not leak intelligence reports.

According to Reid, Rice was “trying to explain how government works” to those who do not know.

“This is Susan Rice defending herself,” Reid said before the clip began. “She was on with our own Andrea Mitchell yesterday trying to explain how government works, for those that don’t know.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent