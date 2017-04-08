Watch: SNL Lampoons Bill O’Reilly, Donald Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Alec Baldwin pulled double duty this week on “Saturday Night Live,” playing the role of Fox News Channel’s Bill O’Reilly and President Donald Trump in the same skit.

The skit first lampooned O’Reilly over his sexual harassment charges, then “O’Reilly” thanked “Trump” for defending him.

“I deeply appreciate your support on behalf of all women and I’d like to thank you, Donald Trump, for promoting sexual assault month,” Baldwin as O’Reilly said.

“That’s right, Bill,” Baldwin as Trump replied. “It’s a subject near and dear to my hand.”

