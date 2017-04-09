Brooks Likens Trump to Dory in ‘Finding Nemo’ — He Did One Thing That Will Have ‘No Consequences’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s missile strike on a Syrian air base, New York Times columnist David Brooks said Trump is like “Dory in Finding Nemo, that he did one thing and it will have no consequences.”

Brooks said, “We are debating him like this is like Winston Churchill in the world of war like he is making some big strategic decision. I’m afraid it’s Dory in ‘Finding Nemo,’ that he did one thing and it will have no consequences. That there was no strategic thinking behind it. There is no big strategic shift. I do think the one promising thing is that we’re never going to be in the business of regime change anytime soon. But we should be in the business of defending some basic norms of civilization.”

“A hundred years ago the U.S. entered World War I, thousands were gassed to death, so at least we can be against gassing. So in that sense, this action was a useful action, We should be in the business of making sure that when people fight they behave with some basic level of human decency. So we at least had a little thing in this but I’m not sure it was a big shift in any way.”

