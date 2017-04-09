FNC’s Wallace to McMaster: Trump Admin ‘Seems to Be Sending Mixed Signals’ on Syria

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” host Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster about what he called the administration’s “mixed signals” on Syria.

Wallace asserted that UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is calling for regime change in Syria while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is saying the main priority is eliminating ISIS.

McMaster said, “Well both Secretary Tillerson and Ambassador Haley are right about this. What we need to do, and what everyone who’s involved needs to do is to do everything they can to resolve this civil war, to halt this humanitarian catastrophe, this political catastrophe, not only in Syria but the catastrophe is affecting the greater Middle East, it’s affecting Europe and it’s a threat to the American people as well. So to do that, what’s required is some kind of a political solution to that very complex problem. And what Ambassador Haley pointed out is it’s very difficult to understand how a political solution could result from the continuation from the Assad regime.”

“We’re not saying that we are the ones who are going to effect that change,” he continued. “What we’re saying is other countries have to ask themselves some hard questions. Russia should ask themselves, ‘What are we doing here? Why are we supporting this murderous regime that is committing mass murder of its own population and using the most heinous weapons available?’ So I think that while people are really anxious to find inconsistencies in those statements they are in fact very consistent.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN