Gingrich on Syria Strike: ‘Substantial Shock to Putin,’ China ‘Shaken’

Sunday on New York AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich weighed in on the United States’ attack on an airbase in Syria, saying the strike was a “substantial shock” to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and reminded it everyone “who the most powerful country in the world is.”
“I think that was a substantial shock to Putin and to the Russians. It also reminded people just who the most powerful country in the world is. And the fact is, it’s not Russia. We’re vastly more powerful than the Russians are,” Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis.
Gingrich also believes the strike has China “very shaken.”
“I think the Chinese were very shaken,” Gingrich added. “They have never seen anything like this.”
Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.