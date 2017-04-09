Gingrich on Syria Strike: ‘Substantial Shock to Putin,’ China ‘Shaken’

“I think that was a substantial shock to Putin and to the Russians. It also reminded people just who the most powerful country in the world is. And the fact is, it’s not Russia. We’re vastly more powerful than the Russians are,” Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis.

Gingrich also believes the strike has China “very shaken.”

“I think the Chinese were very shaken,” Gingrich added. “They have never seen anything like this.”