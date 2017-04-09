Haley: Attack on Syria ‘One of the President’s Finest Hours’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” while discussing the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to a deadly chemical attack, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called President Donald Trump’s decision one of his “finest hours.”

Haley said, “What happened this week was really one of the president’s finest hours.”

She continued, “He wanted to know exactly what the facts and evidence was. He wanted to know what the options were, what the risks were, and the political strategy and solution side of it. After all of that, he made a very, you know, strong decision and I think it was one that was very good for the world.”

She added, “He won’t stop here “If he needs to do more, he’ll do more. Really, now what happens depends on how everyone responds to what happened in Syria and make sure that we start moving toward a political solution and we start finding peace in that area.”

