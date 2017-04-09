McCain: Trump Missile Strike Not Enough, Syrian Jets Flying Again ‘Not a Good Signal’

. @SenJohnMcCain says Syrian jets taking off from base less than 36 hours after the US missiles struck "is not a good signal" pic.twitter.com/XpMP5NqGho

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said while he supports President Donald Trump’s missile strikes on a Syrian airfield in response to a chemical attack, it was not enough because Syrian jets are taking off from the base less than 36 hours after the attack.

McCain said, “Now that they are flying again basically within 36 hours is not a good signal.”

He recommended “cratering the runways.”

