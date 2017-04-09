Rubio: ‘Mexico Is Not Going to Pay For the Wall’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Mexico will not pay for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rubio said, “We met with the foreign minister and it did come up in our meeting. Let me just say, Mexico is not going to pay for the wall. By the way, America should, if we believe it’s in our national interests to do so but I do think there is a lot we can work on with Mexico. I think the Mexican government is open, for example, to renegotiating key points of NAFTA, on intellectual property as an example.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN