Tillerson: Russia Failed to ‘Live Up to its Commitments Under the Chemical Weapons Agreements’

Sec. Tillerson to @GStephanopoulos : "The real failure here has been Russia's failure" to live up to commitments on Syria's chemical weapons pic.twitter.com/Ffu9ki2oL2

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to a chemical attack, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Russia had failed “to live up to its commitments under the chemical weapons agreements.”

Tillerson said “I’m disappointed because I think the real failure here has been Russia’s failure to live up to its commitments under the chemical weapons agreements that were entered into in 2013. Both by the Syrian government and by Russia as the guarantor to play the role in Syria of securing chemical weapons, destroying the chemical weapons and continuing to monitor that situation.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN