"I think the Russians have played now for some time the role of providing cover for Bashar al-Assad's behavior" -Sec. of State Rex Tillerson pic.twitter.com/adtm4gWU8c

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for last week’s deadly chemical attack, but suggested he was enabled by the Russian government.

“The Russians have played now for some time the role of providing cover for Bashar al-Assad’s behavior,” Tillerson said.

