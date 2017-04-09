Watch: Colorado Police Officer Body Slams Sorority Girl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Video has emerged showing a Fort Collins, CO police officer body-slamming a Colorado State University sorority girl down to the ground during an arrest outside of a bar.

Michaella Surat, 22, was tossed to the ground outside of Bondi Beach Bar in Fort Collins, CO Thursday after allegedly hitting an officer, says a Daily Mail report.

Fort Collins Police were on hand after reportedly receiving a call about a fight involving Surat’s boyfriend.

Officers’ body cam footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation into the incident, but Fort Collins Police Department stands by their officers’ actions.

“[Surat] remained at the scene, at which time she physically obstructed and struck an officer,” a spokesman said.

The student was booked into Larimer County Jail and later released after posting $1,750 bond.

Surat was charged with third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer. She is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

