Watch: Matt Kuchar Nails Hole-in-One at the Masters

by Trent Baker9 Apr 20170

Matt Kuchar hit a hole-in-one Sunday on the 16th hole during the fourth round of the Masters.

Kuchar’s incredible shot moved him into a tie for third place on the leaderboard at the time.

After nailing the hole-in-one, Kuchar gave the ball away to a young fan, who was beyond elated.

The 38-year-old American ultimately finished tied for fourth place with Spain’s Sergio Garcia taking home the green jacket.

