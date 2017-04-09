Watch: Matt Kuchar Nails Hole-in-One at the Masters

Matt Kuchar hit a hole-in-one Sunday on the 16th hole during the fourth round of the Masters.
Kuchar’s incredible shot moved him into a tie for third place on the leaderboard at the time.
After nailing the hole-in-one, Kuchar gave the ball away to a young fan, who was beyond elated.
The 38-year-old American ultimately finished tied for fourth place with Spain’s Sergio Garcia taking home the green jacket.
