Watch: Tebow Launches Second Minor League Home Run

Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow hit his second home run in three games on Sunday.
The former Heisman winner took Augusta Greenjackets reliever Jose Morel deep for a three-run home run over the rightfield wall in the fifth inning.
Tebow, a New York Mets prospect, homered in his first at-bat and is currently 3 for 13 (.231) with two home runs, a walk and five strikeouts.
Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.