Watch: Tebow Launches Second Minor League Home Run

Tim Tebow with his second homerun of the season! It was a 3-run HR to Right Field. #LetsGlow pic.twitter.com/jrusDpU6EL

Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow hit his second home run in three games on Sunday.

The former Heisman winner took Augusta Greenjackets reliever Jose Morel deep for a three-run home run over the rightfield wall in the fifth inning.

Tebow, a New York Mets prospect, homered in his first at-bat and is currently 3 for 13 (.231) with two home runs, a walk and five strikeouts.

