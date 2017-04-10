Krauthammer: ‘Hard to Believe’ That Obama Admin Didn’t Know Syria Couldn’t Be Trusted on Chemical Weapons Disposal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” columnist Charles Krauthammer argued that it was “hard to believe” that “any adult in the Obama administration” didn’t realize that Syria’s claims that they had gotten rid off all their chemical weapons wasn’t believable.

Krauthammer said, “I find it hard to believe anybody — any adult in the Obama administration was not aware of the fact that the Syrians are not people you can rely on when they make a promise about weapons of mass destruction or anything else. They — or the Russians. The Russians are ruthless about this. The Russians lie every day and twice on Sunday. The Russians are denying any involvement in this. Of course the Russians knew about this. The idea that we have to have an investigation is ridiculous, but that’s who they are. And the fact that the Obama administration never understood that is a blot on their record.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett