NBC’s Andrea Mitchell: Trump Administration Misleads, Obfuscates — ‘People Just Flat Out Lie’

During an interview on a weekly podcast called “The Global Politico,” NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell said while she was not sure if President Donald Trump was “confused” or intentionally lying, she was sure people in his administration are flat out lying.

Mitchell said, “That does not concern me as much as the behavior of the president and his aides and the press secretary to ignore facts. It starts at the top. And the most obvious example is the March 4 tweet saying that President Obama wiretapped him at Trump Tower. There is no way of getting around that. It is just not factually correct. Director Comey said it wasn’t; Senator McConnell said it wasn’t; Speaker Ryan said it wasn’t true, yet the president and his advisors and the press secretary seem to be twisting themselves in knots to try to explain and justify that.”

On President Trump, she continued, “I’ve avoided using the word lie because I don’t know his motivation. I don’t know if he is confused. I don’t know what he is being told.”

But Mitchell was not as generous toward the staff, saying,“I have never seen anything like this, where people just flat out lie. I’m not talking about the president now, but people you know, black is white and white is black, and they mislead you. It’s really disconcerting to see the podium in the White House briefing room being used to mislead or misdirect or obfuscate.”

