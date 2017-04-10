Tina Brown: Hillary ‘Was Right’ With Comments About Role Misogyny Played In Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Women in the World Summit founder Tina Brown said she agreed with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s statement during her appearance at the summit on the role misogyny played in the 2016 election.

Brown said that Clinton did admit her campaign did make mistakes, but “she also was being asked to itemize some of the things that she felt from the outside had really affected things. And I think that she was right about the misogyny piece. I mean, she did talk about how, when she left the State Department, she had a 64% approval rating, but as soon as she began to run for office she was turning into — she was turned into Typhoid Mary.”

Brown added that Clinton made a mistake by not sitting down with as many TV shows, and that Clinton was “in a crouch position” during interviews “because she was constantly under attack for the emails, which was really, really, in the end, when you look back on it, insane.”

