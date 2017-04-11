Assange Urges Media to Call Assad Chemical Attacks ‘Alleged’ — ‘CIA Has No Credibility in This Area’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on Laura Ingraham’s radio program, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange expressed his skepticism that the Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad was behind last week’s chemical weapons attack.

Assange said there were questions as to why Assad would use chemical weapons, given the question of a “who benefits” from the attack.

“Look, it doesn’t pass the smell test from a who benefits point-of-view,” he said. “Now, sometimes people do stupid things. So, it is theoretically possible that Assad has done it. But, unfortunately, the CIA has no credibility in this area.”

Assange as long as questions remain about who was responsible, the proper term for journalists he argued should be “alleged” when referring to Assad being behind the attacks.

“[U]ntil we see public evidence, we have to simply say ‘alleged,'” Assange added. “And I’m quite disturbed to see the number of journalists in The New York Times and elsewhere simply saying that there was such an attack. That’s something that the U.S. administration is alleging. We don’t know what the evidence is.”

