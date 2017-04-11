ESPN’s Max Kellerman: Golf Isn’t a Sport

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a Monday “First Take” discussion about the sportsmanship shown by Masters winner Sergio Garcia and runner-up Justin Rose this weekend, ESPN personality Max Kellerman said that he does not believe golf is a sport.

“[G]olf’s whole status as a sport is a conversation for another day I guess,” Kellerman argued.

He explained, “I would define a sport as a competition through which you can accurately gauge the athleticism of its participants. And I don’t think that’s the case with golf … this ain’t Ali going at Frazier. They’re not throwing punches. They’re not tackling each other. They’re not in each other’s way. Golf is not a zero sum game. It’s more like a standardized test.”

