Trump: ‘We Are Going to Have a Phenomenal Tax Reform but I Have to Do Health Care First’

@POTUS : "We are going to have a phenomenal tax reform but I have to do health care first."

In an interview with Fox Business Network, President Donald Trump pledged “phenomenal tax reform,” but added he had “to do health care first.”

He continued, “We are saving tremendous amounts of money on health care when we get this done number one. And most importantly, actually, we are going to have great healthcare and all of that saving goes into the tax. If you don’t do that you can’t put any of the savings into the tax cuts and the tax reform.”

He added, “I don’t want to put deadlines. Health care is going to happen, at some point. Now, if does not happen fast enough I’ll start the taxes. But the tax reform and the tax cuts are better if I can do health care first.”

