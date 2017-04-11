Watch: Ginsburg Refers to Graham as One of ‘the Women of the Senate’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania, 84-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg mistakenly called Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) one of the “women of the Senate.”

At the four-minute mark in the video, Ginsburg said, “Let’s hope members of Congress, the members Allegheny College has already honored — Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. John McCain — the women of the Senate, Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Lindsey Graham — let’s hope that they and others of goodwill will lead in restoring harmonious work ways.”

(h/t The Hill)

