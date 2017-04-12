Hillary: ‘We Don’t Need To Be Building Walls’

. @HillaryClinton : "We don't need to be building walls, we need to be building bridges—and the best bridge to the future is a good education" pic.twitter.com/xIpE5Rd4FY

Wednesday at LaGuardia Community College in New York, former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton criticized President Donald Trump’s proposal to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Clinton said, “Now, I’m hoping too that the Congress will come to its senses and will understand that we don’t need to be building walls—we need to be building bridges. And the best bridge to the future is a good education, my friends.”

