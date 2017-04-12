Sessions: ‘I’m An Admirer of Steve Bannon and the Trump Family,’ ‘They’ve Been Supportive’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Laura Ingraham Show,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated he’s an admirer of chief strategist and former Breitbart News chairman Steve Bannon and the Trump family, which has “been supportive of what we’re doing. I have not felt any pushback against me on anything I’ve done or advocated.”

Sessions said, “Well, I’m an admirer of Steve Bannon, and the Trump family. And they’ve been supportive of what we’re doing. I have not felt any pushback against me on anything I’ve done or advocated. And I believe everybody, virtually both parties believe that we should end the illegality at this border and get it fixed. So, that’s what I am committed to.”

Sessions added that he believes the president’s agenda on immigration is “shared throughout the White House. I don’t believe anybody’s going to object to that.”

