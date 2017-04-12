Tillerson Says He Told Putin U.S.-Russia Relations Are at a Low Point

Wednesday in Moscow at a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he told the Russia President Vladimir Putin that U.S. Russia relations are at a low point.

Tillerson said, “We frankly discussed the current state of U.S.-Russia relations. I expressed the view that the current state of U.S.-Russia relations is at a low point. There is a low level of trust between our two countries. The world’s two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this kind of relationship. We further discussed approaches to improving our channels of communication. We had a lengthy exchange of views regarding the situation in Syria and shared perspectives on possible ways forward.”

