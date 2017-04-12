Tillerson: War Crime Charges ‘Possible’ Against Assad

Sec. Tillerson: Evidence not at "the threshold necessary to charge" Assad with war crime, but "it's possible the case will be made." pic.twitter.com/M4lF94PPpk

Wednesday in Moscow at a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said it was “possible the case will be made” to charge the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with war crimes for the use of chemical weapons.

When asked about war crimes charges Tillerson said, “We discussed the issue that, as time goes by and more and more evidence continues to be gathered, it is possible that the threshold necessary to charge individuals, including Bashar al-Assad, may be achieved. As you know, this is a very high legal hurdle in order to bring such charges against an individual, so I would not suggest to you that all of that evidence is in place. But I think, the longer time goes by, it’s possible that the case will be made. There are certain individuals who are working to make that case.”

