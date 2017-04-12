Trump: NATO ‘No Longer Obsolete’

Pres. Trump says NATO took his suggestion to "fight terrorism": "I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete." https://t.co/NIU7LDhDVe pic.twitter.com/xfe7kIKv22

Wednesday at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President Donald Trump, who had previously called NATO “obsolete,” said the organization was “no longer obsolete.”

Trump said, “The secretary-general and I had a productive discussion about what more NATO can do in the fight against terrorism. I complained about that a long time ago and they made a change. Now they do fight terrorism. I said it was obsolete. It’s no longer obsolete.”

