Tucker Carlson: Democrats Are Now the Reflexive Party of War

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson declared the once pro-peace Democratic Party has shifted to become the “reflexive party of war.”

Carlson argued Democrats tend to be on the side of war whenever a “humanitarian quagmire” pops up and he pointed to how fellow Democrats had turned on Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) for her consistent anti-war stance.

“Do you remember when Democrats were anti-war?” Carlson said. “They were the anti-war party. They sang songs about it, wore T-shirts, held concerts, flashed countless peace signs. That was then though. Democrats are now the reflexive party of war — all wars, except those with an obvious benefit to us here in the United States. If there is a humanitarian quagmire on the other side of the globe, they’re all for committing troops. And you better be warned, too, or they will denounce you. Don’t believe it? Ask Tulsi Gabbard.”

“Gabbard you may know is a Democratic member of Congress from Hawaii,” he continued. “She remembers the lessons of Iraq, perhaps because she served there herself. And she has consistently warned against intervening in Syria. She says it serves no U.S. interests, will likely empower terror groups and it could dramatically increase the suffering of civilians there. You might not agree with her point of view, but you cannot call her positions crazy because they are not crazy.”

