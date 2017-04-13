AZ Sheriff: ‘Illegal Immigration Goes Hand-In-Hand, Almost Always,’ With Drug and Human Trafficking

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview broadcast Thursday’s “Special Report,” on the Fox News Channel, Pinal County, AZ Sheriff Mark Lamb (R) stated, “illegal immigration goes hand-in-hand, almost always, with drug trafficking and with human trafficking.”

Lamb said, “People need to understand that illegal immigration goes hand-in-hand, almost always, with drug trafficking and with human trafficking.” He added that the 287(g) program “allows me to make sure that I’m not putting criminals back in our communities.”

During the same segment, ICE’s LA Field Director David Marin said, “[T]hose sheriffs and law enforcement agencies realize that by turning over these criminal aliens to us, that, they’re not going to be able to go out and commit additional crimes.”

Marin added that with sanctuary cities “Instead of taking these criminal aliens in a secure environment of a jail, our officers have to go out on the street. And that not only endangers our officers, but the community at large, as well.”

