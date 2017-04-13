Belichick: Deflate-gate ‘Ridiculous’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick sat down for an interview that aired Thursday with CNBC’s Suzy Welch and finally shared his thoughts on “Deflate-gate” in a game of word association.

Welch asked Belichick for the word he associates with “Deflate-gate,” and the coach responded “ridiculous.”

The NFL suspended Belichick’s long-time quarterback Tom Brady for four games in 2016 over the suspicion of deflated footballs from the AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Welch also asked Belichick for his thoughts on winning.

“The goal,” he replied. “There’s no medals for trying. This isn’t like eighth grade where everybody gets a trophy. We’re in a professional sport and it’s competitive to win. That’s what we do.”

