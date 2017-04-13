CNN’s Tapper: Hillary ‘Doesn’t Seem to Have Done Enough Introspection’ – Putin Didn’t Keep You Out of Wisconsin

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” anchor Jake Tapper said that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s remarks where she placed some of the blame for her defeat on Vladimir Putin and FBI Director James Comey show “she doesn’t seem to have done enough introspection.”

“[O]bviously, Putin, Comey, etc., there’s a whole list of reasons why she didn’t win, but she doesn’t seem to have done enough introspection. … There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of introspection when it comes to, no one — you know, Putin didn’t tell you, ‘Don’t go to Wisconsin.’ James Comey didn’t tell you, ‘Call one-quarter of the country deplorable.'”

