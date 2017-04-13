Cruz: to Trump: ‘We Have Got to Do What We Said We Would Do’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on WBAP NewsTalk 820AM’s “The Chris Salcedo Show,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said of the close results in the Kansas special House election this week, “I think the election was certainly a warning sign.”

Discussing Tuesday’s 20-point shift in the special election to fill CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s seat from President Donald Trump’s victory in November, which he won the district by 27 points, to Republican Ron Estes only beating Democrat Jim Thompson by 7 points, Cruz said,”The radical left is filled with fury right now. I mean, they’re blind with rage. As a result, they’re energized—they will crawl over broken glass. And we knew they would show up, and they did show up.”

Cruz said, “If we want to win elections, whether these special elections for congressional seats or the elections coming up in November 2018, the way to do it is to deliver on our promises. That is what I am urging every day President Trump and leaders in both houses we have got to do what we said we would do.”

Cruz said Republicans have to follow through with the repeal of Obamacare, major tax reform and funding the border wall.

He added, “My message to my colleagues is simple. Let’s do what we said we would do. Let’s behave in April the same way we said we would behave in November. That disconnect is why people are so furious with Washington, so frustrated with Washington because we keep electing people who say one thing on the campaign trial and then behave differently in Washington.”