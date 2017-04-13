Kirsten Powers on Hillary Election Remarks: ‘Never In This Equation Is Hillary Clinton to Blame’ for Losing the Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” CNN Political Analyst and USA Today columnist Kirsten Powers reacted to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s remarks where she pointed to FBI Director James Comey, WikiLeaks, Russia, misogyny, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and the media as some reasons why she lost the 2016 election by stating, “Never in this equation is Hillary Clinton to blame for anything, and she was, after all, the candidate.”

Powers said, “Never in this equation is Hillary Clinton to blame for anything, and she was, after all, the candidate. There were outside forces that were affecting the campaign, no question, but there were a lot of things, I think related to her candidacy that were problematic. And I don’t think this helps Democrats, frankly, to be looking back at this. I think people want to move on and not seem like sour grapes. It makes the audience she was talking to happy. This was Women in the World, very liberal women, and I think it makes the base happy, but I don’t think it’s helpful overall.”

