McConnell: Trump Is ‘Learning the Job’

Thursday on Newsmax TV discussing President Donald Trump’s positions on NATO and China, which some have argued is a departure from his campaign messaging, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said, “I think he’s learning the job.”

McConnell said, “I think President Trump is learning the job and some of the things that were said during the campaign I think he now knows that’s simply not the way things ought to be.”

He continued, “There is nothing wrong with the president. In fact, I welcome adjustments that he makes from the campaign. A lot of things are said in the campaign by candidates that turn out to be not the way it works when you are actually in office.”

He added, “I can’t think of a single candidate who hasn’t changed their mind once being elected president.”

