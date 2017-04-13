Trump on ‘Mother of All Bombs’: I Don’t Know If It ‘Sends a Message’ to North Korea

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In remarks given to the media on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he did not know whether or not if the use of the “mother of all bombs” on an ISIS stronghold in Afghanistan would send a message to North Korea.

He added, however, North Korea would be “taken care of” and emphasized his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.President Donald Trump said Thursday that he does not know whether the U.S. military’s use of the so-called “mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan will send a message to North Korea, but he said “the problem” with that country “will be taken care of,” regardless.

“I don’t know if this sends a message,” he replied. “It doesn’t make a difference if it does or not. North Korea is a problem. It’s a problem that will be taken care of. I will say this — I think China has really been working very hard. I have really gotten to like and respect President Xi. He’s a terrific person. We spent a lot of time together in Florida. And he’s a very special man. So we’ll see how it goes. I think he’s going to try very hard.”

