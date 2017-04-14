Elizabeth Warren Demands Explanation on MOAB Strike: ‘What Is the Strategy?’

'What is the strategy?' Sen. Elizabeth Warren demands explanation after MOAB strike pic.twitter.com/OsiIhOB2wG

In a clip that aired on Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reacted to a “mother of all bombs” strike on an ISIS stronghold in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Warren told reporters gathered at an appearance in Salem, MA what needed to be made clear was President Donald Trump’s strategy.

“As is the case with every part of Trump’s foreign policy, we are all trying to understand: What is the strategy?” Warren said.

“If we can’t figure out what it means, it’s sort of hard to make that a message,” she added.

