FS1’s Bayless on Eli Manning Memorabilia Fraud: ‘Cesspool,’ ‘Terrible Look’ for the NFL

Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-host Skip Bayless reacted Friday to the fraud case against New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning that alleges Manning worked with memorabilia dealer Steiner Sports to knowingly sell false game-used memorabilia to collectors. One potentially incriminating email from Manning states he has “two helmets that can pass as game used.”

Bayless said the “cesspool” that is this scam is a “terrible look for the National Football League,” adding that Manning should be “punished.”

“If half of this is true — and to me, a whole lot of it rings very true, this is just me from a distance — this was a cesspool inside a proud franchise,” Bayless said. “This was a cesspool of fraudulent memorabilia sales. And it was signed off on and overseen by the Giants management going all the way to the top of the franchise. It was an internal, in-house racket.”

“What a terrible look for the National Football League,” he added. “This should be punished.”

Bayless went on to say that this case could “tarnish the squeaky-clean image of Eli Manning.”

