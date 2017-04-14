Maxine Waters: Trump Is Trying to Start War — ‘He Doesn’t Deserve To Be President’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on KNBC 4’s “News at 11 pm,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “using the military to threaten, to basically almost start a war.”

Water said, “Our Americas should be very concerned about what they see this president doing. He appears to be using the military to threaten, to basically almost start a war. We don’t know what’s going happen over on that peninsula.”

She added, “If he was thinking correctly about this he would want the support of congress but of corse, he doesn’t deserve to be president in the first place.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN