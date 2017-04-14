Watch: Pentagon Released Explosion Footage for ‘Mother of All Bombs’ Dropped on Afghanistan

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

CNN aired footage Friday of the GBU-43, or “Massive Ordnance Air Blast,” dropped Thursday on the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

The bomb, also known as the “Mother of All Bombs,” reportedly killed 36 ISIS militants while targeting the terror group’s complex network of tunnels and caves.

GBU-43 is the U.S.’s largest non-nuclear bomb ever used in combat. Thursday marks the first time it has ever been used outside of testing.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo