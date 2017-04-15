Brooks: Trump ‘Making the Conclusion That the Populism and the Bannon-ism Is Not Working’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued President Trump “is making the conclusion that the populism and the Bannon-ism is not working, and he’s going to go to something else.”

Brooks said, “Donald Trump is different. He’s a marketing guy. He’s a business guy, whatever’s working for him at the moment. And it seems, from this many data points, he is making the conclusion that the populism and the Bannon-ism is not working, and he’s going to go to something else. Now, what exactly that else thing is, we don’t really know. It could be sort of a corporatism. It could be, let me trust my business guys. Let’s go to the CEOs, and let’s — those guys, I can trust. There seems to be some instinctual sense who — that he’s shifting teams of who he wants to be his key advisers. And with Trump, because he knows so little, it’s not him personally initiating policy. The crucial question is, who is he listening to? And there’s a clear shift, at least in one week, that there’s been a radical shift in his advisee team.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett