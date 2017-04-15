Dem Rep Waters: Trump Making Foreign Policy Decisions That Should ‘Scare Us All’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) weighed in on President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions, saying it should “scare us all.”

“We cannot afford to have this president making military decisions and getting in the position to declare war. That is the purview of Congress. We should be debating this issue,” Waters told host Joy Reid.

“We absolutely should be concerned about this president because I believe that he’s making decisions that perhaps should scare us all,” she continued. “He feels as if he has the power to use this military in ways that should frighten all of us.”

