National Immigration Law Center Exec Director: Sessions Has a ‘Very Clear White Supremacist Agenda’

National Immigration Law Center executive director Marielena Hincapie discussed illegal immigration Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

Hincapie said Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who earlier this week vowed the Trump administration would be tougher on United States-Mexican border security than previous administrations, has a “very clear white supremacist agenda.”

“We are deeply troubled, Joy,” Hincapie stated. “This is a situation in this country where a man who has very clear white supremacist agenda, a nativist agenda is now in authority. He has the power now to use Department of Justice to prosecute and criminalize immigrants. The fact that we are seeing that federal prosecutors one of their top priorities is to detain and deport immigrants is really critical.”

