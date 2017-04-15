Sessions: The Border Is Not Open

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told anybody thinking about crossing the United States border illegally to expect to be deported.

“[T]his border is not open. If you come to America, come lawfully. Don’t come unlawfully. That’s a huge factor in the decline in the attempts to enter America,” Sessions said Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice.”

He later said, “No person can come into the country illegally and not expect to be deported. I mean, where did this come from?”

